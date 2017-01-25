Dom Show Notes 1.25.17

9:00-President Trump announcing an investigation of voter fraud.
9:05-Executive order expected on sanctuary cities.
9:35-Congressman Lou Barletta joined discussing the Republican replacement for Obamacare and Donald Trump’s planned executive order on Sanctuary Cities.
9:45-Our next Speaker Series event: Roger Stone!
10:00-Philadelphia school teacher, Daniel Symonds, joined discussing this week’s Black Lives Matter week of action.
10:35-Philly Voice’s Brian Hickey joined discussing the strip club user fee.
11:00-Former Secret Service Agent, Gary Byrne, joined discussing an active Agent saying they wouldn’t take a bullet for Donald Trump.
11:25-The DOW crosses 20,000.