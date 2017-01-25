NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dom Show Notes 1.25.17

January 25, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump announcing an investigation of voter fraud.

9:05-Executive order expected on sanctuary cities. 

9:35-Congressman Lou Barletta joined discussing the Republican replacement for Obamacare and Donald Trump’s planned executive order on Sanctuary Cities.

9:45-Our next Speaker Series event: Roger Stone!

10:00-Philadelphia school teacher, Daniel Symonds, joined discussing this week’s Black Lives Matter week of action.

10:35-Philly Voice’s Brian Hickey joined discussing the strip club user fee.

11:00-Former Secret Service Agent, Gary Byrne, joined discussing an active Agent saying they wouldn’t take a bullet for Donald Trump.

11:25-The DOW crosses 20,000.

