Cops: Reward Offered After Suspects Rob Manayunk Store Of $60K Worth Of Merchandise

January 25, 2017 9:12 AM By Kristina Dougherty
Filed Under: Reward, Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for three suspects accused of robbing a store of approximately $60,000 worth of merchandise.

Authorities say around 5:30 p.m. on January 18, a male entered Remix on the 4300 block of Main Street in Manayunk and asked an employee about making a purchase.

Police say the suspect then asked for assistance at the rear of the store and pulled a handgun. Authorities say the he forced the employees to sit in chairs and bound them with flex cuffs.

The suspect then unlocked the front door, allowing two additional suspects inside, authorities say.

Police say the suspects filled bags with designer hand bags, jewelry, clothing, and wallets from the shelves.

They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, with a stocky build and close beard. He was wearing a dark-colored Gucci baseball cap, a dark-colored vest, khaki pants, and dark-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, boots, and his face was covered with a ski mask.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and a possible tattoo on the back of his hand. He was wearing a zip up jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath. He also had a ski mask covering his face and Nike brand sneakers.

The FBI is offering a reward for information regarding the robbery.

Police urge anyone with information to submit a tip via telephone, 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

