Concert In Bryn Mawr Aims To Raise Awareness About Opioid Addiction

January 25, 2017 8:30 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, KYW Newsradio, Opioid Addiction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A concert on Thursday evening in Bryn Mawr, Delaware County will raise awareness about the ongoing battle against drug addiction, while also introducing a new organization whose founders hope to take it nationwide.

The new group is called FADD, Families Against Drug Deaths. Co-founder Sara Moyher, whose brother died of an overdose, says they hope to raise awareness of opioid and drug addiction similar to how MADD raised awareness about drinking and driving.

“We want people to be more comfortable and more candid in talking about it so we can provide additional support,”Moyher said.

The concert, titled “Music in Memory,” will be at The New Leaf Club from 5-7:30 p.m.

“It’s a coffee house,” Moyher said, “but they host a lot of fun events geared around sober living.”

Ticket proceeds will benefit The Bridge Foundation, and Ryan’s House in Newtown Square, described as a sober home for men in recovery.

