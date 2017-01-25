Celebrities Take To Twitter To Remember Mary Tyler Moore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood is in mourning after the beloved Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80.

PHOTOS: Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Mary Tyler Moore Dies At The Age Of 80

Several celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Moore.

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

At every stage of the game, Mary Tyler Moore had game. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80, via @nytimes R.I.P. To another Legend https://t.co/SvWn8W54vC — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

#RIP #MaryTylerMoore you're a hero an inspiration and the most poignant and bravest example of a #Woman we've had the priveledge of knowing. — Jon Huertas (@Jon_Huertas) January 25, 2017

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

Rest in Peace #MaryTylerMoore. Thanks for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/4aNQIJyEsF — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. I'm so very sad to see this amazing woman leave us. I wish you beauty and radiance in your passing . You are missed.😔 — Mary McDonnell (@MaryMcDonnell10) January 25, 2017

1 of the most fierce & courageous performances ; #MaryTylerMoore #OrdinaryPeople – crying just thinking about it.. #RIPMaryTylerMoore ❤ — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

Moore won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)