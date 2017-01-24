Zeoli Show Log 01.24.17

3pm- President Donald Trump met with auto industry leaders today to discuss the creation of new jobs.
3:05pm- The Trump administration has rolled back all new business activities at the EPA.
3:20pm- President Trump signed an executive order to advance the construction of both the Key Stone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline.
3:45pm- Chelsea Handler says she won’t invite Melania Trump on her show because she doesn’t speak English.
3:50pm- Potential DNC Chairwoman Sally Boynton Brown claims her job is to tell white people when to shut up.
4:15pm- The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced today.
4:45pm- Senior Policy Analyst Bob Dick from the Commonwealth Foundation calls in to discuss privatizing the liquor industry in PA.
5pm- A senior US Secret Service agent says she wouldn’t take a bullet for President Trump.
5:25pm- Sen. Edward J. Markey and Rep. Ted W. Lieu have proposed a bill limiting President Trump’s nuclear powers.
5:45pm- Mayor Kenney to impose mandatory diversity training in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood?