Trumps Signs Executive Actions To Advance Construction Of Keystone XL, Dakota Access Oil Pipelines

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

“Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office,” Trump tweeted.

Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/OErGmbBvYK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal. The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota Access pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites. The Dakota Access pipeline is set to run from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to Illinois.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said Trump is breaking the law with an executive order aimed at moving the Dakota Access oil pipeline forward.

The tribe has fought for months against the pipeline that passes near its reservation on the North Dakota-South Dakota border. Tribal leaders argue that it risks contaminating water, and they’re promising to fight Trump’s action in court.

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said Trump must honor treaty rights and “provide a fair and reasonable pipeline process.”

He said Trump’s decision is payback to wealthy contributors at the risk of the tribe’s water.

