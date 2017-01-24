NJ Couple Escapes Bedroom, Seconds Before Strong Winds Bring Tree Crashing In

January 24, 2017 5:40 PM By Greg Argos
Filed Under: greg argos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cleanup following Monday’s Nor’easter is taking place all throughout the region. Homeowners were out on Tuesday, picking up the pieces.

Strong winds sent a massive tree crashing into a home in Haddonfield. The homeowner said it occurred on Monday night around 7:00 p.m., as winds gusted at more than 60 mph. Incredibly Dave (who only wants to go by his first name) and his wife were inside the very room that the tree destroyed…their bedroom.

LATEST WEATHER

They said, while inside, they heard cracking and snapping and knew that something was about to hit. They ran out of the room with only seconds to spare.

“We ran out of the bedroom. We saw the tree smash in the bedroom behind us. We got to the hallway. The entire roof caved in and we got to the edge of the stairs and the rest of the roof started caving in behind us and then we ran down the stairs,” Dave said.

There are homeowners in other parts of the region who will be dealing with a big cleanup following Monday’s storm.

