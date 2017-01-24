Soup Company Donates Daily Profits To Philly’s Most Vulnerable

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The newly opened Rooster Soup Co. is the first for-profit profit restaurant of its kind—donating 100% of its profits to a non-profit organization here in Philadelphia.

The effort is fueled by a partnership with Philadelphia’s Federal Donuts and Broad Street Ministry’s Hospitality Collaborative, allowing the soup company to provide an all-day meal service while benefiting non-profit organizations.

Rooster Soup, located at 1526 Sansom Street, will serve a full menu, including soups made from the backs and bones of Federal Donuts’ chickens — over 700 each week, the company says.

The effort will help transform food waste into profits for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We often take hospitality for granted and yet many of our fellow citizens virtually never experience this fundamental human interaction,” said Steven Cook, a Federal Donuts partner.

WHAT’S ON THE MENU

Some of the menu items include:

Egg and Cheese Biscuits

Cornbread and Sausage Waffles

Sticky Buns

YOU CAN’T FORGET SOUP

After transforming Federal Donuts’ spare chicken into nourishing broth, Rooster Soup serve a variety of soups:

Matzo Ball

Beef & Vegetable

Mushroom Barley

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower

Other menu offerings include:

Yemenite Chicken Pot Pie

Patty Melt with Jarlsberg

Trout Amandine

Steak Frites

Beef Stew

“This restaurant and this partnership demonstrates the transformative power of hospitality; It is a radical concept that unleashes new and creative solutions to our most intractable social problems,” said Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative founder, Rev. Bill Golderer. “Patrons can change our city and change lives by becoming a Rooster customer.”

