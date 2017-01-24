Sixers Have ‘Tall Task’ Vs. Clippers Without Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will be home tonight to entertain the Los Angeles Clippers.

No Joel Embiid in this one as the Sixers center will sit out tonight as he continues to recover from a knee contusion. Embiid will also miss tomorrow night’s game in Milwaukee.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine about the match-up with the Clippers.

“It does seem like if they really needed him, he probably could play,” Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine told KYW’s Matt Leon. “They are going to take a very cautious approach.”

Embiid’s absence usually means a significant role for center Jahlil Okafor, but he is listed as questionable for tonight (knee).

The Sixers bring a 15-27 record into tonight’s game and they are coming off a 110-93 loss last time out in Atlanta on Saturday.

The Clippers are 30-16 and they have won eight of their last ten. Their last game was also in Atlanta, on Monday, Clippers winning, 115-105. Los Angeles has been playing without the services as of late of star forward Blake Griffin (knee), but the arrow is pointing towards Griffin being available tonight.

“Without Joel Embiid in the middle to really make them competitive and protect the paint, it is going to be a very tall task.”

This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season. The other match-up will be in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 11th.