Report: Trump Expected To Announce Executive Orders Restricting Refugees, Visas From Several Middle Eastern, African Nations

January 24, 2017 8:24 PM
By Jim Acosta

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce several executive orders Wednesday dealing with visas and refugees, a congressional source told CNN.

Trump Signs Executive Actions To Advance Construction Of Keystone XL, Dakota Access Oil Pipelines

The orders are expected to include restrictions on refugees, and people with some visas from countries including Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

The details were first reported by Reuters.

