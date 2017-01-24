Report: Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Punches Man At Inaugural Ball

WASHINGTON (CBS)—South Jersey native and top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway allegedly punched a man at an inaugural ball on Friday, according to the New York Daily News.

Witness tells the news organization that Conway stepped between two men after they got into a scuffle at the invite-only Liberty Ball, hours after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

When the two men wouldn’t stop fighting, Conway reportedly punched one of the men wearing a tuxedo with a closed fist at least three times, the Daily News says.

It’s unclear what may have trigger the altercation.

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino also took to Facebook to recount the alleged brawl.

“Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys.” Gasparino says in the post.

The Daily News says they have reached out to a Trump spokesperson but have not heard back.