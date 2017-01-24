STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Report: Chiefs Hire Ex-Eagles WR Coach Greg Lewis

January 24, 2017 9:30 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Greg Lewis is reportedly going back with his old coach, in a weird twist.

Lewis, 36, has been hired by Andy Reid to be the Chiefs wide receivers coach, according to a report.

Lewis, who played for Reid from 2003-2008 as an Eagles receiver, was fired by the Eagles after one season as their wide receivers coach.

Lewis was a wide receivers coach with the Steelers in 2014 and an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2015, before joining the Eagles.

Of course, the head coach of the Eagles is Doug Pederson, who also played for Reid in Philadelphia. Pederson was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator under Reid from 2013-2015.

