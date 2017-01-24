Police Warn About Scam Letter, Soliciting Donations For Camden Catholic High School

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A warning is being issued regarding a fake letter making its way around in New Jersey.

Authorities say the scam letter is circulating around the Pennsauken area.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Announced For Trump, GOP Visit To Philadelphia

Police say the letter asks for donations for the special education department at Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill. Police are characterizing it as a scam.

Authorities say if you receive the letter, do not give any money. They ask that you them contact police immediately.