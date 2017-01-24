NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank, Choosing Jail Over Wife

January 24, 2017 10:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kansas man has made a very unusual decision.

Authorities say he chose prison over his wife. Officials say Lawrence Ripple plead guilty to robbing a bank last year.

He told officials he did it because he’d rather be behind bars than live with his wife.

Ripple told investigators that he and his wife got into an argument the day he robbed the bank and he “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”

He may be getting his wish because he faces up to 20 years in prison.

