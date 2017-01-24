Paul Robeson House Gets A Second Chance

by Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Paul Robeson House in West Philadelphia was on the brink of closure last year after its founder passed away.

But now the historic landmark is getting a second wind thanks to a passionate friend.

Reporter: “So this was actually his piano?”

Michael: “Yes! And I had it tuned…”

Vernoca Michael is passionate about Paul Robeson.

“He was valedictorian of his high school class,” she says, “he went on to Rutgers where he was received 15 letters and was an athlete in five sports.”

Michael grew up on this block near 49th and Walnut, just a stone’s throw from where her “Uncle Paul” spent his final days.

Robeson was a scholar, pro football player, Columbia University educated lawyer, actor, singer, and activist with friends on the level of Albert Einstein.

“If you read his writings- you would see he had insights that even deal with the Black Lives Matter movement of today,” says Michael, “I call him the quintessential father of civil rights.”

But Robeson’s story has gone largely under the radar.

His activism caused him to get black listed during the McCarthy era. The government labeled him a communist and took his passport.

Eventually, he lost his substantial income and the stress took its toll on his marriage and health. Robeson spent the final days of his life in the West Philadelphia home, that now serves as a cultural center.

“Frances brought me into speak,” says Michael, “then I just started working on things she didn’t have the strength to do.”

Once a boxing promoter and owner of the famed Blue Horizon, Michael began working at the Robeson House with founder, Frances Aulston.

When Aulston passed away in 2015, Michael stepped up, quickly discovering her passion.

“The passion grew and now I love it,” she says, “I knew I didn’t want my Uncle Paul’s legacy to die.”

This week, Michael launched a new exhibit titled “Experiencing Paul Robeson.” She’s the curator.

She also launched a membership drive and reached out to Robeson’s relatives.

“We want to continue that legacy in our family,” says Joyce Mosley, “and one of our grandmother’s wishes was that we would not lose that legacy.”

Mosley says she’s Robeson’s fourth cousin. Robeson’s mother was part of the Bustill family; Mosely’s grandmother is featured near Robeson in a family reunion photo taken in Pennsylvania back in 1912.

“I don’t want it lost that he has a long history in Philadelphia,” says Mosely, “and I also don’t want it lost that his family has a long history in Philadelphia.”

Mosely says the Bustill’s had connections to the underground railroad and were trailblazers in medicine and more.

Michael is happy to get help– she also called in historian Charles Blockson and others.

“I am trying to get other folks to get passionate about the Paul Robeson house,” she says, noting that she is hoping to raise funds.

She wants more exhibits, a staff, and the opportunity to travel to schools to tell the Robeson story.

“I want a coalition of Paul Robeson organizations and I want to make sure that every high school and middle school get to come into this place,” she says, “people– all people need to know about his legacy.”

For more on the Paul Robeson House, go to http://paulrobesonhouse.org/.