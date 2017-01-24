Officials Check Beach Erosion As Storm Moves From New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials are assessing damage one day after nor’easter packing powerful winds and heavy rain hit the New Jersey shore.

A coastal flood watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, but the heavy rain and strong winds are gone. Forecasters predicted areas of moderate flooding during high tide earlier in the morning.

Many roadways will flood, similar to what happened during Monday afternoon and evening.

Whipping winds blew part of the roof off an oceanfront condo building in Long Branch in Monmouth County. Debris fell onto several parked cars below.

Many beaches were left battered by the storm and officials are checking the extent of erosion.

Utilities have restored electricity to all but 2,100 customers statewide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.