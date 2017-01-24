STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Officials Check Beach Erosion As Storm Moves From New Jersey

January 24, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Beach Erosion, Flooding, South Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials are assessing damage one day after nor’easter packing powerful winds and heavy rain hit the New Jersey shore.

A coastal flood watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, but the heavy rain and strong winds are gone. Forecasters predicted areas of moderate flooding during high tide earlier in the morning.

Many roadways will flood, similar to what happened during Monday afternoon and evening.

Whipping winds blew part of the roof off an oceanfront condo building in Long Branch in Monmouth County. Debris fell onto several parked cars below.

Many beaches were left battered by the storm and officials are checking the extent of erosion.

Utilities have restored electricity to all but 2,100 customers statewide.

18893ba994744e67b5a555f3b79f2d33 Officials Check Beach Erosion As Storm Moves From New Jersey

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia