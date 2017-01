MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Mount Laurel are searching for a woman they say went on a Wegmans shopping spree and left the store without paying.

On January 22, around 11:50 a.m., police say a woman stole 45 cans of baby formula and seven boxes of diapers.

The merchandise was valued at $1,159.

If you know who she is or have any information call the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300.