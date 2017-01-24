More Snow On The Way? Not Likely.

by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a lackluster winter so far, in terms of snow. And there’s not much on the horizon.

One year ago we were digging out in the aftermath of a storm that dumped more than 20 inches of snow. That’s a far cry from what we’ve seen this winter.

“Philadelphia has all of 5.2 inches of snow for the winter so far,” said CBS 3 Meterologist Katie Fehlinger.

She says this week’s Nor’easter would have been a memorable snow storm had it been cold enough.

“For every 10 inches of snow it equates to an inch of rain. So if we had one-to-two inches, that means we could’ve had at least a foot to a foot-and-a-half of snow,” Katie explained.

She continues to scan computer models for what might be coming our way, but says there’s not much out there aside from a couple of Alberta Clippers, which typically do not bring snow.

After Valentines Day, Katie sees two possible scenarios.

“We’re either going to have an early spring, or we’ll have the exact opposite where we stockpile a bunch of sustained cold, it gets locked in, and then we have the possibility for a very snowy, cold period,” she said.