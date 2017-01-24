Manziel Deletes Account After Offering President Trump Twitter Advice

DALLAS (CBS/AP) — Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account after the Heisman Trophy winner sent expletive-laden messages telling President Donald Trump to ignore comments about him on the social media site.

The former Cleveland quarterback whose career is in jeopardy after two tumultuous seasons with the Browns tweeted at Trump on Monday that “even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter.”

Manziel followed by questioning why Trump responds to criticism on Twitter when there are more important things “going on in the world.”

According to an ESPN report, Manziel deleted his account because it is a distraction.

Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary who served under George W. Bush, expressed his support of Manziel’s advice to Trump.

When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.) https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 23, 2017

Before deleting the account and tweeting at Trump, the 24-year-old said he’s trying to be “a good person” and suggested he’s stopped partying. He has indicated he wants to resume his NFL career.

