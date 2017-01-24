Jersey Shore Dealing With Beach Erosion, Flooding Following Powerful Nor’easter

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some streets at the Jersey Shore are still underwater following the aftermath of Monday’s Nor’easter.

The storm took a toll on the beaches as erosion is a big concern in stormy weather.

CBS 3’s Cleve Bryan reports the storm took a heavy toll on North Wildwood’s beaches.

“It’s a shame. Hopefully they get it fixed up soon,” said Melissa Squillacioti. “We always come down and stay right over there.”

The dunes were leveled almost exactly a year ago in a winter storm, then built up high to protect roads and homes and are now nearly gone again.

City officials say they’ll have to start over.

“It’s not so much here about a bathing beach as it is about protecting our infrastructure, so we’re actually mobilizing under an emergency contract,” said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “A crew will be here within the next couple days with some heavy off-road equipment, starting to move some sand from Wildwood to fill in here again.”

It could cost as much as $200,000.

Similar accounts of severe erosion are being reported in several shore towns, and there’s also street flooding.

Two men were working to move their friend’s vehicle after it flooded near the bay in Wildwood.

“She was driving in here last night and I guess hit the flood waters, not expecting how deep they were,” said Rhine Siner. “She’s a little stressed out. It’s her only form of transportation and she uses it all day long. That’s why we’re out here trying to desperately trying to get it started.”

In Ocean City, part of 3rd Street was still under a foot of water at low tide around noon, but that was a vast improvement compared to the pre-dawn high tide when many streets were impassable.

“It was up to my hub caps and the middle of my wheels,” said J.T. Williams. “Yes, I was concerned it was going to flood.”

The National Weather Service says they are not expecting the same tidal surge there was for the morning high tide.