STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Galloway Twp. Police Investigating Multiple “Smash & Grab” Incidents

January 24, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police In Galloway Township say they are investigating multiple “smash and grab” incidents that occurred on Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lots of Tilton Fitness and Shoprite, in the area of Pitney Rd. and Jimmie Leeds Rd.

Police say the suspect walked around the parking lots and smashed windows, taking bags and purses from the vehicles.

Police believe the suspect may be operating a large white sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger. He also may have been wearing a red or orange colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Police remind drivers to keep your valuables out of plain site when your vehicle is unattended and remember to always lock your car doors

Anyone with any information is asked to call 609 652-3705 or Crime Stoppers at 609 652-1234.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia