Galloway Twp. Police Investigating Multiple “Smash & Grab” Incidents

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (CBS)—Police In Galloway Township say they are investigating multiple “smash and grab” incidents that occurred on Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lots of Tilton Fitness and Shoprite, in the area of Pitney Rd. and Jimmie Leeds Rd.

Police say the suspect walked around the parking lots and smashed windows, taking bags and purses from the vehicles.

Police believe the suspect may be operating a large white sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300 or Dodge Charger. He also may have been wearing a red or orange colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Police remind drivers to keep your valuables out of plain site when your vehicle is unattended and remember to always lock your car doors

Anyone with any information is asked to call 609 652-3705 or Crime Stoppers at 609 652-1234.