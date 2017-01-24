Flipping Houses, Back In Style

January 24, 2017 9:03 PM By Lynne Adkins
by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Remember when people used to flip houses for a living? It’s back!

The number of flippers is up across the country, but Philadelphia stands out with 6% of homes sold being resold for a quick profit.

Daren Blomquist, Senior Vice President of Attom Data Solutions which tracks real estate information, says local flippers are making a lot of money, selling the properties for nearly $95,000 more than they paid.

“They’re buying at a whopping 46% discount below the estimated market value of the properties they’re purchasing on average, and that’s a sign that they’re buying pretty highly distressed properties in poor conditions,” said Blomquist.

He admits while flipping is coming back, it’s no where near as popular as ten years ago.

