Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah Set To Start 10-Year Prison Term

January 24, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Chaka Fattah

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A longtime Pennsylvania congressman convicted of racketeering is set to start a 10-year prison term.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah must surrender Wednesday at FCI-McKean in Lewis Run, in western Pennsylvania near the New York border.

The 60-year-old Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his June conviction.

The jury found he took an illegal $1 million campaign loan, then used government and nonprofit funds to repay it. Four co-defendants were also convicted.

Fattah lost his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals. It’s unclear if he will be placed in FCI-McKean’s medium security prison or low-security camp.

His lawyers did not immediately return messages Tuesday.

His son, Chaka “Chip” Fattah Jr., is serving five years in an overlapping bank fraud case at a prison in Michigan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia