Crews Respond To Car Carrier Fire On NJ Turnpike In Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Fire crews battled a vehicle fire on Tuesday night on the New Jersey Turnpike. The incident took place in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

According to officials, reports came in around 6:50 p.m., of a truck on fire along the New Jersey Turnpike, heading southbound. The Robbinsville Fire Department was on the scene.

Officials say a car carrier caught fire in the outer lanes near mile marker 62. They add that two or three additional cars may be involved in the fire along with the carrier.

No injuries have been reported.