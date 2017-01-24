Construction To Begin On JFK Boulevard

January 24, 2017 9:19 PM By Mark Abrams
by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As if the Ben Franklin Parkway and Vine Street projects aren’t enough for Center City drivers, now Philadelphia commuters who use JFK Boulevard are running into a new construction project.

PennDOT says it’s time for reconstruction work on the 21st Street, 22nd Street, and 23rd Street bridges over JFK Boulevard.

PennDOT’s Charles Metzger says the first stages of work began with a construction zone on the eastbound side of JFK.

“During construction, eastbound JFK Boulevard motorists will be detoured over Schuylkill Avenue, 30th Street, Market Street and 20th Street,” Metzger said.

As for the westbound lanes, look for traffic to be squeezed into a single lane.

Metzger says tens of thousands of drivers use JFK Boulevard daily, and PennDOT is advising you to plan your route and avoid the area if you can.

The $15.8 million bridge project will run through August 2018.

