Closing Arguments Begin In Market Street Building Collapse Trial

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury in the four-and-a-half-month-long Market Street building collapse civil trial is now hearing two days of closing arguments.

The panel will be asked whether anyone is liable for the tragedy.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Steven Wigrizer told jurors while they look over 2,000 documents, the 36 question verdict sheet is the most important document they will have.

He says it will guide them in determining whether each of the defendants was negligent and whether their actions or inaction caused the plaintiffs harm.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys representing victims and their families began by focusing on defendant Richard Basciano, the real-estate speculator who was demolishing the building next door to the Salvation Army thrift store.

Wigrizer says Basciano took a “calculated, dangerous chance” by hiring an “inexperienced, incompetent architect” to oversee the project, and then a “cut-rate demolishing contractor” whose bid was a third of the next highest bid.

Wigrizer told jurors Basciano’s negligent selection makes him financially liable for the collapse.

Attorney Harry Roth says the Salvation Army ignored several emails from Basciano’s company about the threat of a collapse weeks before it happened.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers asked jurors to give families of the six people killed and the 13 injured some measure of justice.