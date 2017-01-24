Closing Arguments Begin In Market Street Building Collapse Trial

January 24, 2017 3:33 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Steve Tawa

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury in the four-and-a-half-month-long Market Street building collapse civil trial is now hearing two days of closing arguments.

The panel will be asked whether anyone is liable for the tragedy.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Steven Wigrizer told jurors while they look over 2,000 documents, the 36 question verdict sheet is the most important document they will have.

He says it will guide them in determining whether each of the defendants was negligent and whether their actions or inaction caused the plaintiffs harm.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys representing victims and their families began by focusing on defendant Richard Basciano, the real-estate speculator who was demolishing the building next door to the Salvation Army thrift store.

Wigrizer says Basciano took a “calculated, dangerous chance” by hiring an “inexperienced, incompetent architect” to oversee the project, and then a “cut-rate demolishing contractor” whose bid was a third of the next highest bid.

Wigrizer told jurors Basciano’s negligent selection makes him financially liable for the collapse.

Attorney Harry Roth says the Salvation Army ignored several emails from Basciano’s company about the threat of a collapse weeks before it happened.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers asked jurors to give families of the six people killed and the 13 injured some measure of justice.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia