Center City Braces For GOP Retreat

January 24, 2017 10:04 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Expect delays, protests and tight security for the next several days, as GOP lawmakers gather in Center City Philadelphia for a retreat that will feature a visit from President Donald Trump, and the Prime Minister of England.

The city has granted one protest permit but expects there may be unpermitted demonstrations.

That has some police and city officials worried, but Mayor Kenney says the city is ready.

“Our folks are very seasoned in dealing with public protest and large events, and this is not as large as the DNC obviously,” Kenney said.

But he has a request.

“Refrain from the damaging of any property, or windows, or trash cans, or the things that we saw a little bit of in Washington on Friday. That does not help your case for political redress. It just solidifies people’s negative opinions about the folks who are protesting,” Kenney said.

He does, though, call it a “perfect traffic nightmare storm.”

“I’d use the subway. Driving is going to be difficult. Even without public protest, streets are shut down periodically when people are moving from one spot to another.”

The mayor says he doesn’t expect to meet with the president or the British Prime Minister but has reached out to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

More from Pat Loeb
