Caught On Video, Train Slams Into FedEx Truck, Slicing It In Half

January 24, 2017 11:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS) — Unbelievable police dash cam video shows a train slamming into a FedEx truck. The impact of the train sliced the FedEx truck in half.

The crash happened on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Fortunately, the train narrowly avoided hitting the cab which contained two men. Officials are working to investigate the crash.

They are trying to determine why the arms of the railroad crossing were up and the lights and bells were off before the crash took place.

