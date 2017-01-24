British Prime Minister To Visit Philadelphia

January 24, 2017 2:21 PM
by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The British Prime Minister will make a stop here in Philadelphia on Thursday this week before heading to D.C. on Friday to meet with President Trump.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak at the bi-annual GOP retreat in Center City.

She is expected to address Republican leaders on a number of topics, including trade and the economy, as Britain braces to leave the European Union.

“America obviously wants to maintain that trading relationship with Britain, as an individual trading partner, rather than as part of the EU,” said Howard Silverstone, with the British American Business Council of Greater Philadelphia.

Silverstone says the fact that May is coming over here less than a week after Trump was inaugurated shows commitment from across the pond.

“For a British Prime Minister to meet with a new President so quickly, it shows the unique relationship our two countries have,” he said.

May is also expected to speak about national security issues, like how to combat ISIS and NATO’s future.

