Boyertown High School Graduate To Play In Super Bowl For Patriots

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A local guy is about to play in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots.

Once again, Boyertown High School graduate James Develin will be taking the biggest football stage in the world and his parents, Jim and Donna Develin, couldn’t be more proud.

“Obviously he’s gone to this big stage again for the second time in three years and it’s just incredible,” Jim Develin told CBS 3’s Lesley Van Arsdall.

James Develin’s journey was never easy.

After graduating from Boyertown High School and Brown University, he played for four different professional teams in three different leagues at two different positions.

It all lead to this moment – a starting spot in the Super Bowl as the fullback for the Patriots.

“Determination, never believing the doubters, always believing in himself and a lot of times he was the only one believing that,” Jim Develin said.

“Before every game when he calls us, I tell him to always play with his heart and that’s what he does,” Donna Develin, James’ mother, said. “This is what he loves and he always plays with his heart and that’s gotten him some unbelievable places, including the Super Bowl, and just for the love of the game. That’s exactly what it is.”

James Develin won the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2015.