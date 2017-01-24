‘Book Nook’ Given To City Prison

January 24, 2017 7:00 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Mark Abrams, Philadelphia

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A project completed during Philadelphia’s recent MLK Day of Service more than a week ago is bearing fruit in the city’s prison system.

Some 100 volunteers assembled 250 mini-library shelves or “book nooks” to be distributed along with books as part of a reading partnership program supported by the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Todd Bernstein, of Global Citizen, and director of the MLK events here, says a handful of “book nooks” were delivered Tuesday to Curran-Fromhold Prison where they were placed in the lobby.

“This is a way of reaching out to children who will be visiting the prison to see a loved one and often, the first thing you do is you sit down and wait,” said Bernstein.

He says it’s more than just shelves and books.

“Along with the book shelves come a throw rug and a couple of chairs and some other toys and items that I think are going to be helpful in creating a welcoming environment for young children,” Bernstein said.

He says the other “book nooks” and books are being delivered to barber shops, nail salons, laundromats and other unconventional locations across the city where children accompany adults.

