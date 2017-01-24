PECO Crews Evaluate Blackout Near Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to officials, a blackout was evaluated on Tuesday night along Broad Street in Center City.

PECO reported that they received many calls regarding a blackout along Broad Street to 15th and from Callowhill to Vine Street. A crew was sent out to the the scene to evaluate the situation and begin repairs.

Officials with PECO believe the blackout occurred around 7:00 p.m. They add that they believe the cause of the blackout could be stemming from damaged underground wires nearby.

200 customers are being impacted. No injuries or accidents have been reported.