PECO Crews Evaluate Blackout Near Vine Street Expressway

January 24, 2017 7:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to officials, a blackout was evaluated on Tuesday night along Broad Street in Center City.

PECO reported that they received many calls regarding a blackout along Broad Street to 15th and from Callowhill to Vine Street. A crew was sent out to the the scene to evaluate the situation and begin repairs.

Officials with PECO believe the blackout occurred around 7:00 p.m. They add that they believe the cause of the blackout could be stemming from damaged underground wires nearby.

200 customers are being impacted. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia