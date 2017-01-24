Best Comedy Shows Coming To Philadelphia In Spring 2017

By Kelly Neilson Many comedic acts are hitting the road in the upcoming months with many of them stopping in Philadelphia. From stand-up comedians to popular ventriloquists, you’ll find something to keep you smiling. If you’re looking to laugh this Spring, you’ll want to head to one of these shows listed below.

Jim Jefferies

Keswick Theater

291 N Keswick Ave.

Glenside, PA 19038

(215) 572-7650

http://www.keswicktheatre.com Keswick Theater291 N Keswick Ave.Glenside, PA 19038(215) 572-7650 Date: May 12, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. Jim Jefferies is an Australian bringing many laughs stateside this May when he will perform at the Keswick Theater. This Philadelphia performance is a continuation of his Unusual Punishment tour that kicked off in August and saw him hit major cities across North America. Jefferies last tour, Freedumb, was released as a Netflix special in July joining two other Netflix specials and becoming his seventh hillarious stand-up routine release.

Adam Ferrara

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 496-9001

www.philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com Helium Comedy Club2031 Sansom St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 496-9001 Date: March 2-5, 2017 Adam Ferrara is an actor and comedian who has been nominated twice for Best Male Stand-up by the American Comedy Awards, has multiple Comedy Central specials and stars in television shows including Rescue Me and Nurse Jackie. He also currently hosts Top Gear US, seen on the History Channel. This March, you’ll be able to witness Ferrara in person at the Helium Comedy Club, the only full-comedy club in Philadelphia.

Terry Fator

American Music Theatre

2425 Lincoln Highway East

Lancaster, PA 17602

(717) 397-7700

www.amtshows.com American Music Theatre2425 Lincoln Highway EastLancaster, PA 17602(717) 397-7700 Date: June 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Terry Fator is a ventriloquist and impressionist capable of performing over 100 impressions with the assistance of puppets in his act. Fator won “America’s Got Talent” in 2007 and has been performing in Las Vegas residencies and high-profiled tours ever since. Fator is a one-of-a-kind experience and his shows feature musical impersonations of greats including Aretha Franklin, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga and hilarious comedic banter. You won’t want to miss him when he comes to the American Music Theatre in June. Related: Top Open Mic Comedy Shows In Philadelphia

Marc Maron

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 893-1999

www.kimmelcenter.org Merriam Theater250 S. Broad St.Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 893-1999 Date: May 12, 2017 at 8 p.m. Marc Maron has been offering comedic insight for a variety of mediums including print, TV, stage, radio and online and has appeared on many late night TV shows such as David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. His podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” receives over 6 million downloads each month and features interviews with prominent figures including President Obama, Conan O’Brien and Robin Williams. In May, he’ll bring his Too Real Tour to the Merriam Theater where he’s sure to offer hilarious commentary on his personal life and the world today.