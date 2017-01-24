Best Comedy Shows Coming To Philadelphia In Spring 2017

Many comedic acts are hitting the road in the upcoming months with many of them stopping in Philadelphia. From stand-up comedians to popular ventriloquists, you’ll find something to keep you smiling. If you’re looking to laugh this Spring, you’ll want to head to one of these shows listed below.
Keswick Theater
291 N Keswick Ave.
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 572-7650
http://www.keswicktheatre.com
Date: May 12, 2017 at 10:30 p.m.
Jim Jefferies is an Australian bringing many laughs stateside this May when he will perform at the Keswick Theater. This Philadelphia performance is a continuation of his Unusual Punishment tour that kicked off in August and saw him hit major cities across North America. Jefferies last tour, Freedumb, was released as a Netflix special in July joining two other Netflix specials and becoming his seventh hillarious stand-up routine release.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 496-9001
www.philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
Date: March 2-5, 2017
Adam Ferrara is an actor and comedian who has been nominated twice for Best Male Stand-up by the American Comedy Awards, has multiple Comedy Central specials and stars in television shows including Rescue Me and Nurse Jackie. He also currently hosts Top Gear US, seen on the History Channel. This March, you’ll be able to witness Ferrara in person at the Helium Comedy Club, the only full-comedy club in Philadelphia.
American Music Theatre
2425 Lincoln Highway East
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 397-7700
www.amtshows.com
Date: June 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Terry Fator is a ventriloquist and impressionist capable of performing over 100 impressions with the assistance of puppets in his act. Fator won “America’s Got Talent” in 2007 and has been performing in Las Vegas residencies and high-profiled tours ever since. Fator is a one-of-a-kind experience and his shows feature musical impersonations of greats including Aretha Franklin, Garth Brooks and Lady Gaga and hilarious comedic banter. You won’t want to miss him when he comes to the American Music Theatre in June.
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 893-1999
www.kimmelcenter.org
Date: May 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Marc Maron has been offering comedic insight for a variety of mediums including print, TV, stage, radio and online and has appeared on many late night TV shows such as David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. His podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” receives over 6 million downloads each month and features interviews with prominent figures including President Obama, Conan O’Brien and Robin Williams. In May, he’ll bring his Too Real Tour to the Merriam Theater where he’s sure to offer hilarious commentary on his personal life and the world today.
Theatre of Living Arts
334 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 922-1011
www.venue.tlaphilly.com
Date: May 5, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Russell Howard is one of the best-selling acts in British stand-up and in 2017 he will commence on his biggest world tour yet, including 10 shows at the Royal Albert Hall, the first comedian to do so. He’ll hit stateside in May, performing at the Theatre of Living Arts on May 5. He is famous for his popular TV show Russell Howard’s Good News where he offers comedic commentary of the news from the week. His show Russel Howard & Mum: USA Road Trip aired on Comedy Central in October and sees Howard and his mother traveling through the states.