150 Craft Beers to Be Featured At Winterfest Live!

January 24, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: beer, Xfinity Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Thousands of beer lovers will gather in Philadelphia this weekend for the fourth annual Winterfest Live!

The event will allow festival goers to sample over 150 craft beers and ciders from over 75 breweries.

Organizers say those who attend will also receive a complementary winter warmed up cocktail

The event starts at 3 p.m. this Saturday at XFINITY Live!

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale and are on sale now.  To purchase tickets, visit www.xfinitylive.com.

For more information about Winterfest Live!  CLICK HERE.

