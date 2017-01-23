Zeoli Show Log 01.23.17

3pm- President Trump say he intends to slash taxes and regulations during meeting with business leaders.
3:20pm- During a Woman’s March on Washington, Ashley Judd recited a controversial poem in which she compared Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations to Nazis.
3:25pm- The Secret Service is reportedly investigating Madonna following a speech she made in which she claimed she had thoughts of blowing up the White House.
3:35pm- Did George Soros bankroll this weekend’s Woman’s March on Washington?
4pm- President Trump has signed an executive order to freeze all federal hiring.
4:20pm- Jim Solomon calls in to discuss his documentary “The Witness”, which is about the 1964 Kitty Genovese murder case and false narratives promoted by the press.
4:30pm- Genevieve Wood, of The Heritage Foundation and The Daily Signal, calls in to discuss what we can expect from Donald Trump during his first 100 days in office including potential Supreme Court picks.
5pm- During an appearance on Face the Nation, Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that Donald Trump modify his positions on women.
5:20pm- People took to twitter to complain about the Trump family potentially destroying the White House bowling alley with high heels.
5:35pm- Joy Behar called out Press Secretary Sean Spicer during today’s episode of The View and suggested that he quit.