NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 01.23.17

January 23, 2017 5:37 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Ashley Judd, Bernie Sanders, Genevive Wood, George Soros, Jim Solomon, Joy Behar, Kitty Genovese, Madonna, President Trump, The Witness, Woman's March on Washington

3pm- President Trump say he intends to slash taxes and regulations during meeting with business leaders.

3:20pm- During a Woman’s March on Washington, Ashley Judd recited a controversial poem in which she compared Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations to Nazis.

3:25pm- The Secret Service is reportedly investigating Madonna following a speech she made in which she claimed she had thoughts of blowing up the White House.

3:35pm- Did George Soros bankroll this weekend’s Woman’s March on Washington?

4pm- President Trump has signed an executive order to freeze all federal hiring.

4:20pm- Jim Solomon calls in to discuss his documentary “The Witness”, which is about the 1964 Kitty Genovese murder case and false narratives promoted by the press.

4:30pm- Genevieve Wood, of The Heritage Foundation and The Daily Signal, calls in to discuss what we can expect from Donald Trump during his first 100 days in office including potential Supreme Court picks.

5pm- During an appearance on Face the Nation, Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that Donald Trump modify his positions on women.

5:20pm- People took to twitter to complain about the Trump family potentially destroying the White House bowling alley with high heels.

5:35pm- Joy Behar called out Press Secretary Sean Spicer during today’s episode of The View and suggested that he quit.

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia