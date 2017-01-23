Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Split’ Stands Alone At The Top

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an outright win for Split at the box office.

The latest from locally-based director M. Night Shyamalan, the horror thriller, Split, starring James McAvoy, finished first on its initial weekend by earning an estimated $40-million.

Second place went to another new attraction, the action thriller sequel, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel. It debuted with an opening-weekend take of $20-million.

The third through fifth spots went to holdovers Hidden Figures with $16-million, Sing with $9-million, and La La Land with $8-million.

Meanwhile, the new biodrama, The Founder, with Michael Keaton, earned just under $4-million on its first weekend, landing it in ninth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly below those of last weekend, and well below those of a year ago.