Trump to Address GOP Congressional Retreat Meeting In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– President Trump’s first full week in the White House includes a trip to Philadelphia.
On Thursday, he will address the GOP Congressional Retreat meeting.
Today, the president starts his first full week on the job, meeting with congressional leaders. He may also sign more executive orders.
All eyes will also be on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
He’s holding another briefing two days after taking aim at the media for so-called false reporting.
The Congressional Institute’s 2017 Joint Republican Retreat will be held at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel from Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Friday, Jan. 27.