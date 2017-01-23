STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Tired Sea Lion Decides To Use Car Roof As Bed

January 23, 2017 4:47 PM By Ray Boyd

FREELAND, WA. (CBS) — When you have to nap, you have to nap.

For most of us, that probably means in our bed or on our couch. Odds are, it doesn’t mean on our car. Could mean in our car, but definitely not on it.

While the roof of the car may seem uncomfortable to you, it seems to be the perfect place to catch some sleep for a tired sea lion. That was the scene in Washington over the weekend.

A women captured a video of a sea lion in a parking lot who decided to head on to the roof of a Honda Civic and take a nap. In the video, you can see all the commotion disturbing the tired sea lion.

“Why we he even do that,” you can hear the woman ask.

According to the Seattle Post Intelligencer, the local sheriff’s office responded to the scene and carefully woke the sea lion up.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia