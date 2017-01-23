Tired Sea Lion Decides To Use Car Roof As Bed

FREELAND, WA. (CBS) — When you have to nap, you have to nap.

For most of us, that probably means in our bed or on our couch. Odds are, it doesn’t mean on our car. Could mean in our car, but definitely not on it.

While the roof of the car may seem uncomfortable to you, it seems to be the perfect place to catch some sleep for a tired sea lion. That was the scene in Washington over the weekend.

A women captured a video of a sea lion in a parking lot who decided to head on to the roof of a Honda Civic and take a nap. In the video, you can see all the commotion disturbing the tired sea lion.

“Why we he even do that,” you can hear the woman ask.

According to the Seattle Post Intelligencer, the local sheriff’s office responded to the scene and carefully woke the sea lion up.