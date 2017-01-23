Student Faces Up To 30 Days In Jail For Allegedly Throwing Paper Airplane That Hit Teacher In Eye

ANDREWS, S.C. (CBS/AP) — Police say a South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye could end up in jail for up to a month.

The South Strand News reports that Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies arrested 17-year-old student David Michael Elliott at Andrews High School.

Teacher Edward McIver told deputies that he was upset after getting hit by the airplane because he recently had had eye surgery.

He also told police he and the student had had previous confrontations over the student’s behavior, and that “something needs to be done.”

Principal Michelle Greene told the South Strand News that she believed the incident was an assault.

“That’s the law enforcement side,” Greene told the South Strand News. “That is a violation of school policy, but if law enforcement … deem it necessary to get a warrant for it, then that’s what happens. The school does not interfere with law enforcement business, and they don’t interfere with ours.”

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail on bond. The charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

