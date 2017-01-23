STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Student Faces Up To 30 Days In Jail For Allegedly Throwing Paper Airplane That Hit Teacher In Eye

January 23, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: David Michael Elliot, Edward McIver, paper airplane

ANDREWS, S.C. (CBS/AP) — Police say a South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye could end up in jail for up to a month.

The South Strand News reports that Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies arrested 17-year-old student David Michael Elliott at Andrews High School.

Teacher Edward McIver told deputies that he was upset after getting hit by the airplane because he recently had had eye surgery.

He also told police he and the student had had previous confrontations over the student’s behavior, and that “something needs to be done.”

Principal Michelle Greene told the South Strand News that she believed the incident was an assault.

“That’s the law enforcement side,” Greene told the South Strand News. “That is a violation of school policy, but if law enforcement … deem it necessary to get a warrant for it, then that’s what happens. The school does not interfere with law enforcement business, and they don’t interfere with ours.”

The student was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was released from jail on bond.  The charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

