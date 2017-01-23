Study Suggests Social Media Bubble Makes Us Narrow-Minded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These days, a quick scroll through social media and you’ll likely find everything from vacation pictures to political posts….a lot of political posts.

“There’s not a lot of positive things on social media anymore,” said Jasmine Luca of Northeast Philadelphia.

Perhaps that’s why so many are driven to block the very content that causes them aggravation, even unfollow or unfriend those with opposing views.

“I think people have a hard time having a civil conversation about where they differ.”

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that social media actually makes us more narrow-minded, allowing us to selectively view content that corresponds with our beliefs.

“In sociology, we talk about this concept of homophily. You want that validation, you affirm things like you, whether its individuals or views,” said Dr. Dustin Kidd, associate professor of Sociology at Temple University & author of Social Media Freaks

He says Facebook’s algorithm, which filters content based on likes and interactions, contributes to the phenomenon.

“If you’re only in that echo chamber seeing information from other folks that think like you, you’re missing a whole set of perspectives,” explained Kidd.

“I had my entire feed voting one way, so I was pretty surprised by election results,” admitted Kathleen Brophy of Manayunk.

The study also found these so-called echo chambers contribute to the spread of fake news.

Snapchat Issues New Guidelines To Crack Down On Fake News

So, what can we do? In addition to holding social media companies accountable, Dr. Kidd says we need to ask more questions and consider our sources. And when all else fails, spend some time off line.

“I think it’s good to have a social media fast,” said Preston Hawkins of Exton.

“I feel like my day isn’t made unless I’m angry because of something I read on the internet,” joked Eric Benitez of Manayunk.