Stephen Colbert To Host 2017 Emmy Awards

January 23, 2017 4:57 PM
By Chloe Melas

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Stephen Colbert can add another gig to his resume.

The host “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” will helm the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.

“Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television,” read an announcement from CBS — the network home of Colbert’s nightly show, as well as the next Primetime Emmy broadcast.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” Colbert said in a statement. “Both in person and around the globe.”

That sarcastic goal won’t be easily met. Last year’s Emmy ceremony was the least watched broadcast on record with 11.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Colbert won nine Emmy awards for his work at “The Colbert Report” and “The Daily Show.” This will be his first time hosting the Emmys.

