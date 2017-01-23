NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Report: ‘SNL’ Writer Suspended Indefinitely For Tweeting Barron Trump ‘Will Be This Country’s First Homeschool Shooter’

January 23, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Barron Trump, Katie Rich, Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK (CBS) — A writer for “Saturday Night Live” has reportedly been suspended indefinitely after backlash over a tweet about President Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron.

The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times report Katie Rich, who has been a writer on the show since 2013, was suspended indefinitely for tweeting during Trump’s inauguration that “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich apologized Monday for the “insensitive tweet.”

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” Rich tweeted.

More than 38,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for Rich to be fired.

“Online bullying of children (including and especially those in our White House!) by any adult is unacceptable behavior and should not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the petition reads.

‘SNL’ Writer Criticized For Tweeting Barron Trump ‘Will Be This Country’s First Homeschool Shooter’

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also defended Barron.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted.

Many on Twitter took issue with Rich’s tweet, slamming her for going after the young boy.

Barron will not be moving to the White House right away as he will stay in New York City to finish school.

