Sen. Casey: Nation’s Infrastructure More Important Than Inaugural Crowd Size

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — US Senator Bob Casey used the closure of the Turnpike connector bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey to draw attention to the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Closing Of Heavily Traveled Bridge Sends Commuters Scrambling For Alternatives

Speaking at the 30th Street station, Senator Casey said he was disturbed that President Trump spent a lot of his first couple days focused, on what he says, is the wrong thing.

“He seemed to be a lot more concerned about the inaugural crowd, and having a debate about it with the press, rather than focusing on this issue, the issue of infrastructure.”

Casey says Trump promised bridges and roads would be a priority in his administration.

“We know that, in this state, there are more than 4,700 structurally deficient bridges. Pennsylvania happens to be number two in a category that we don’t even want to be in the top 10.”

Casey wants the new administration to focus on investing in repairing the infrastructure across the country. which in turn, he says would create new jobs.