Route 70 In Cherry Hill Closed In Both Directions Due To Down Wires

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Nor’easter battering New Jersey is creating a mess on the roadways.

Route 70 on South Birchwood Drive in Cherry Hill has been closed in both directions due to down wires.

Cherry Hill Police say a snapped telephone pole strewn wires across the roadway. Route 70 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Springdale and Old Orchard Roads.

Motorists should expect extreme delays in both directions and additional congestion should be expected on Cropwell, Kresson, Greentree and Springdale Roads, as well as Conestoga and Brandywine in Evesham.

PSE&G is working on the problem but there is no timetable when Route 70 will re-open.