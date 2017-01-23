NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Preventing Hip Fractures

January 23, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hip fractures in the elderly. It is a leading cause of disability and death.

Each year in the U.S., more than 300,000 hip fractures occur. Most of the victims are women. The best way to prevent hip fractures is to try to figure out who is at risk for the problem and try to help them as soon as possible.

Women with osteoporosis are at the greatest risk. Of course, there are certain risk factors. One we can do little about: for instance, older age is the number one risk. But others can be addressed, like women who smoke, women who are under the average recommended weight, women who are not active, and those with uncontrolled diabetes are all correctable things.

If you are a person with things you can correct, think about making changes.

