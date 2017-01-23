Police: Man’s Ear Bitten Off During Argument About President Trump

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — Pittsburgh Police say a man was hospitalized after another man bit his ear off during an argument about President Donald Trump.

A man’s ear was bitten off this morning during an argument about @POTUS. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/XFrurjEyAB — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 23, 2017

Police say around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty. There they found a 30-year-old male victim who they say was assaulted in his apartment by a male he knew.

Authorities say the two were feuding about President Trump when the argument turned physical and the suspect bit the victim’s right ear off.

Police say the victim ran to a nearby gas station to seek help. Paramedics took the him to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials say the victim’s ear was recovered in the apartment.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.