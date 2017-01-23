Police: Man Stabs To Death 70-Year-Old Grandmother During Argument

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother to death during an argument.

Derrick Dabney, 29, was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of 70-year-old Geraldine McCoy.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside McCoy’s home in the 7900 block of Caesar Place.

Grandson Arrested In Stabbing Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman In Southwest Philly

Police say McCoy was found inside her second floor bedroom, lying face down on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her back and arms.

Police say McCoy’s daughter told them she had just arrived at her mother’s home when she saw her son leaving.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I cannot believe this,” said Victor Jackson, who lives nearby. “She was my neighbor, very hard working. She established a very nice home here for herself. She raised her children here in her home, and I just can’t believe it.”

On Sunday, authorities announced the arrest of the victim’s 29-year-old grandson. Police say Dabney returned to the home a few hours after the stabbing, where he was taken into custody.