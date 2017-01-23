STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Police Identify Suspect Arrested In Transgender Woman Attack

January 23, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Daejon Workman, Philadelphia Police Department, transgender woman attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a 25-year-old homeless man they say who was caught on video attacking a transgender woman in Center City.

Police arrested Daejon Workman for the attack that was caught on cellphone video. He has been charged with simple assault recklessly endangering another person

Police say officers spotted the suspect standing in SEPTA’s Frankford Terminal in Northeast Philadelphia around 7:45 a.m. Sunday wearing the same clothing from the incident.

Workman is accused of assaulting a transgender woman as she was walking with two friends early Friday evening in the 1300 block of Filbert Street.

Authorities say the suspect approached the group and began exchanging words with them. They say he threw a bag at the woman and then struck her while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.

The suspect fled the area — but clear video of the attack was captured on a cellphone.

