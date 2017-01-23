News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 23

STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map |

January 23, 2017 7:56 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Superbowl match-up and Madonna’s expletive speech at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. He also discussed Aziz Ansari’s SNL monologue, the questioning of Melania Trump’s sex appeal and more. Chris spoke with Michael Bronstein during the Monday Morning Matchup about President Trump’s Inauguration at 7am. He also spoke with WIP’s Ike Reese regarding the upcoming Super Bowl at 8:00.

6:00 – The Inaugural Address

6:20 – Falcons, Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI

6:35 – What’s Trending – Box office hits and misses: ‘Split’ wins big at home, ‘Rogue One’ crosses $1B, 2017 Super Bowl halftime show: Here’s the latest details on Lady Gaga’s performanceEdwin McCain to Sing National Anthem at Patriots-SteelersTom Brady and his gigantic coat are going to the Super Bowl, ‘House of Cards’ releases distressing new teaser on Inauguration Day

6:50 – Madonna’s Fiery, Expletive-Laden Speech at the Women’s March on Washington

6:55 – Trump’s inauguration crowd: Sean Spicer’s claims versus the evidence

7:00 – Chris spoke with Michael Bronstein during the Monday Morning Matchup about President Trump’s Inauguration and the Women’s March.

7:20 – Aziz Ansari’s SNL monologue explores how Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.

7:25 – Melania Trump: the first sexy first lady?

7:35 – Thousands Take Part In Women’s March In Philadelphia

8:00 – Chris spoke with WIP’s Ike Reese regarding the upcoming Super Bowl matchup, the passing of Kansas City Royal’s pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte and more.

8:20 – Hundreds Gather At South Philly Hot Spot For Trump Inauguration

8:35 – What’s Trending – Trump’s inaugural cake was commissioned to look like Obama’s, baker saysMadonna’s Fiery, Expletive-Laden SpeechSee ‘SNL’ Parody Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway With Musical Sketch, CAT-LOVER BEN SIMMONS RAISES HIS 2 SAVANNAH CATS TO SUPPORT #RAISETHECAT

8:50 – ‘Should I Keep the Twitter Going or Not?: Trump Asks Crowd at Inaugural Ball

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
