Look Out, It’s Flu Season

January 23, 2017 9:00 PM By Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems that everyone you know is sick with some nasty cold, but the flu is also around.

If your whole body aches and you feel lousy, it’s probably the flu, and in Pennsylvania there are cases in every county, according to Dr. Lauren Robinson, Deputy Secretary for health promotion and disease prevention in the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“We have been seeing slightly fewer cases than last year, however we expect the case count will pick up. The flu virus is a cold weather virus, so as we have this mild weather we could end up seeing fewer cases or a later spike,” said Dr. Robinson.

At least 14 adults have died from flu and complications, and that’s about normal.

Dr. Robinson says it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and the vaccine this year is a good match for the virus.

